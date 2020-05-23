Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Update

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on SONO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 59,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $525,375.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,477.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 199,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $2,420,363.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,415 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,505 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 2,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. Sonos has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

