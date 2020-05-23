Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Update

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several analysts have commented on SONO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.91.
In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 59,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $525,375.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,477.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 199,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $2,420,363.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,415 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,505 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:SONO opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. Sonos has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $16.88.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.
