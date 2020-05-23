Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAP. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

AAP stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after acquiring an additional 833,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,677,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,619,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,431,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after buying an additional 276,805 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,979,000 after buying an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,457,000 after buying an additional 390,256 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

