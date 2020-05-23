Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after HC Wainwright downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $20.50. HC Wainwright now has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 7,122,239 shares.

SNDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 24,971 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $728.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.06% and a negative net margin of 4,013.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

