Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -2.00

News stories about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIIQ shares. ValuEngine lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

