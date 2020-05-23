Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Share Price

Media coverage about Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) has been trending positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Teekay Tankers earned a news sentiment score of 2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the shipping company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $540.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $341.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.49%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNK. DNB Markets cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

