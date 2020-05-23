Contrasting Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) and Shotspotter (OTCMKTS:SSTI)

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) and Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and Shotspotter’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rego Payment Architectures $50,000.00 532.36 -$5.95 million N/A N/A Shotspotter $40.75 million 6.06 $1.80 million $0.15 144.47

Shotspotter has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Shotspotter shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Shotspotter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rego Payment Architectures and Shotspotter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A Shotspotter 0 3 6 0 2.67

Shotspotter has a consensus price target of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 76.51%. Given Shotspotter’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shotspotter is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Profitability

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and Shotspotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -819.34% Shotspotter 5.22% 7.63% 3.73%

Risk and Volatility

Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shotspotter has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shotspotter beats Rego Payment Architectures on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal. The company's payment platform also automatically monitors regulatory compliance in real-time for various transactions, as well as protects vendors from unintended regulatory infractions. It offers its products under the Oink brand name. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter SiteSecure, which serves customers, such as corporations to safeguard their facilities; and public agencies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including train stations, airports, and freeways. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

