Reviewing Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) & Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adesto Technologies has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.0% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Adesto Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Adesto Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Adesto Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 20.05% 14.51% 7.92% Adesto Technologies -22.73% -23.38% -8.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Analog Devices and Adesto Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $5.99 billion 6.83 $1.36 billion $5.15 21.57 Adesto Technologies $118.17 million 3.14 -$26.86 million N/A N/A

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Adesto Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Analog Devices and Adesto Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 6 15 0 2.71 Adesto Technologies 0 7 1 0 2.13

Analog Devices currently has a consensus price target of $122.27, suggesting a potential upside of 10.10%. Adesto Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.96, suggesting a potential downside of 0.23%. Given Analog Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than Adesto Technologies.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Adesto Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. Its offerings enable customers to differentiate their IoT systems and product designs. The company's technology is used in various connected products, such as smart utility meters, wearable fitness trackers and medical monitors, home automation, building control systems, fleet management systems, and satellite communications applications. Its products portfolio includes IoT edge servers, routers, network nodes, and communication modules, as well as analog, digital, and non-volatile memory technologies, application-specific integrated circuits distributed network systems, and IP cores. The company also provides software, software development kits, tools, and system solutions to help speed time to market for customers. Its solutions enable seamless access to data, allowing for intelligent control of things in today's connected world. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.