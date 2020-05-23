Head to Head Review: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) vs. Carbonite (NYSE:CARB)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbonite has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ooma and Carbonite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $151.59 million 1.70 -$18.80 million ($0.65) -18.00 Carbonite $296.41 million 2.71 $7.56 million $1.25 18.38

Carbonite has higher revenue and earnings than Ooma. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbonite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Carbonite shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Ooma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Carbonite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ooma and Carbonite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 2 1 4 0 2.29 Carbonite 1 8 1 0 2.00

Ooma presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 64.53%. Carbonite has a consensus target price of $22.44, indicating a potential downside of 2.33%. Given Ooma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than Carbonite.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and Carbonite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -12.40% -46.58% -17.45% Carbonite -5.55% 22.46% 5.19%

Summary

Carbonite beats Ooma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system that provides everything needed to manage communications in and out of the office for small businesses; Ooma Office Mobile HD app to make, receive, and transfer phone calls; and Ooma Enterprise, an unified-communications-as-a-service. It also provides Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a solution that connects to the Internet wirelessly using the home's Wi-Fi network and can be paired with mobile phones to answer incoming mobile calls from any phone in the home; and Ooma HD3 cordless handset. In addition, the company offers Ooma Premier Service, a suite of advanced calling features to enhance the capabilities of Ooma Telo; and Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings with iOS or Android device over a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection. Further, it provides Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; Ooma Smart Cam, an indoor/outdoor high-definition video security camera; and Talkatone mobile app. The company offers its products through direct sales, retailers, distributors, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Server, an all-in-one server protection solution for physical, virtual, and legacy systems that deploys in an organization's onsite environment and store copies on a local target and direct to the secure Carbonite cloud; Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; and Carbonite Recover, a solution that securely replicates critical systems from an organization's primary environment to the cloud. In addition, it offers Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads over any distance with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.