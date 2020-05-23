NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) versus National Bank (NASDAQ:NBHC) Head-To-Head Analysis

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. National Bank pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bank has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares National Bank and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 23.34% 10.24% 1.30% NBT Bancorp 20.00% 9.28% 1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for National Bank and NBT Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67 NBT Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

National Bank currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.11%. NBT Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.26%. Given National Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe National Bank is more favorable than NBT Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of National Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bank and NBT Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $325.35 million 2.38 $80.36 million $2.55 9.93 NBT Bancorp $511.56 million 2.56 $121.02 million $2.74 10.90

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. National Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

National Bank has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Bank beats NBT Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on multi-family construction properties; commercial properties, such as office buildings, retail centers, or free-standing commercial properties; and multi-family and investor properties, as well as raw land development loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 85 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, and Texas. It also operates 106 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 151 banking locations and 182 ATMs in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

