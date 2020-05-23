Head-To-Head Review: Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) & Wellness Center USA (NASDAQ:WCUI)

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Eyegate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wellness Center USA has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and Wellness Center USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyegate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wellness Center USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.29%. Given Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eyegate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Wellness Center USA.

Profitability

This table compares Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and Wellness Center USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyegate Pharmaceuticals N/A -133.93% -94.32% Wellness Center USA N/A N/A -1,794.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and Wellness Center USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyegate Pharmaceuticals $2.69 million 8.77 -$7.10 million ($2.23) -2.29 Wellness Center USA $30,000.00 107.39 -$2.39 million N/A N/A

Wellness Center USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eyegate Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals beats Wellness Center USA on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system. The company's CMHA-S based product, the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial wounds/defects and epitheliopathies, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. It is also developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and anterior uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea, such as the iris and ciliary body, as well as Eyegate II drug delivery system. The company has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile

Wellness Center USA, Inc. engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements. It also designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes targeted ultraviolet phototherapy devices, including Psoria-Light that is used in targeted PUVA photochemistry and UVB phototherapy for the treatment of skin conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and leukoderma. In addition, the company offers tradenames and marks, and related encryption and authentication solutions, which provide product security technologies within the security and supply chain management vertical sectors; and offers data intelligence services comprising proprietary, unprecedented, and actionable technology for industries, companies, and agencies. Wellness Center USA, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.