Critical Survey: RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) and Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM)

RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) and Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Bimini Capital Managment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAIT Financial Trust -236.67% -114.49% -10.53% Bimini Capital Managment -94.91% -34.65% -4.69%

0.1% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Bimini Capital Managment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

RAIT Financial Trust has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Managment has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Bimini Capital Managment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAIT Financial Trust $49.26 million 0.00 -$123.46 million N/A N/A Bimini Capital Managment $10.06 million 0.73 $13.30 million N/A N/A

Bimini Capital Managment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RAIT Financial Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for RAIT Financial Trust and Bimini Capital Managment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Bimini Capital Managment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bimini Capital Managment beats RAIT Financial Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States.

About Bimini Capital Managment

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

