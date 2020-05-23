Reviewing Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) & PacWest Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Heartland Banccorp pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Banccorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PacWest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. PacWest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Heartland Banccorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp -79.95% 8.70% 1.49% Heartland Banccorp 21.57% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PacWest Bancorp and Heartland Banccorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 4 3 0 2.43 Heartland Banccorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 85.98%. Heartland Banccorp has a consensus target price of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.66%. Given Heartland Banccorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heartland Banccorp is more favorable than PacWest Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Heartland Banccorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland Banccorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Banccorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Heartland Banccorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.36 billion 1.39 $468.64 million $3.90 4.18 Heartland Banccorp $59.26 million 1.95 $13.20 million $6.45 8.99

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Banccorp. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Banccorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Heartland Banccorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of January 31, 2019, it had 74 full-service branches located throughout the state of California; and 1 branch in Durham, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Heartland Banccorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans; personal loans, such as vehicle loans, home equity loans, and personal unsecured loans; and commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, and working capital loans and equipment financing. It also offers credit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, retirement planning, wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides agribusiness lending solutions; alternative investment services; and insurance services comprising life insurance, long-term care insurance, and disability insurance. As of December 19, 2018, it operated 15 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

