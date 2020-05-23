Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Univest Financial has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Univest Financial and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial 17.95% 7.74% 0.96% First Internet Bancorp 15.10% 8.51% 0.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Univest Financial and First Internet Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial $279.52 million 1.64 $65.72 million $2.26 6.93 First Internet Bancorp $164.20 million 0.85 $25.24 million $2.51 5.70

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Univest Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Univest Financial and First Internet Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univest Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Internet Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Univest Financial presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 79.49%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Univest Financial.

Dividends

Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Univest Financial pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Internet Bancorp pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Univest Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Univest Financial beats First Internet Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. It offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 4.6 million USD. The company has generated a net income of 44,094 USD in December 31, 2017. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is based in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, term, small installment, home improvement, home equity, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, public and healthcare finance, lines of credit, and letters of credit to individuals and commercial customers. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and offers municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it provides corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company offers its services through its Website, www.firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

