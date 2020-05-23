Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Expedia Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the online travel company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.61). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.55) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $77.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.14. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,180.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 492 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,331 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

