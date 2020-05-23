Brokers Offer Predictions for Usio’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) – Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Usio in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.08%. The company had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on USIO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Usio in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Shares of USIO opened at $1.75 on Friday. Usio has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

