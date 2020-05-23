Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TFI International Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for TFI International in a report released on Wednesday, May 20th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.