Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Issued By Beacon Securities

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) – Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Osisko Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.46.

Shares of Osisko Mining stock opened at C$4.05 on Friday. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$1.67 and a one year high of C$4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.26.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Lili Mance sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total value of C$33,950.00. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$276,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,518,883.02. Over the last three months, insiders bought 128,700 shares of company stock valued at $390,243 and sold 418,889 shares valued at $1,460,005.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

