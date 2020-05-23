Ship Finance International Limited to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:SFL)

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ship Finance International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 19.43%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SFL. Zacks Investment Research raised Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Pareto Securities downgraded Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DNB Markets downgraded Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ship Finance International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.28.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.23. Ship Finance International has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $15.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

