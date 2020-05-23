Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Eaton Co. PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – William Blair cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Eaton in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ETN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.12.

Eaton stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

