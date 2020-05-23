Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Danaos Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danaos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAC. ValuEngine cut Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Danaos in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.38 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. Danaos has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Danaos by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 93,021 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

