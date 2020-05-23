Brixmor Property Group Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.50. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $242,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 393,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,776.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

