Analysts Issue Forecasts for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $149.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

FRT opened at $78.49 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $799,751,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,719,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,534,000 after buying an additional 1,337,833 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 817.0% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 492,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,408,000 after buying an additional 438,850 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 617,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after buying an additional 203,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after buying an additional 195,480 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

