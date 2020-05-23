Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Phunware in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Phunware had a negative net margin of 80.97% and a negative return on equity of 266.76%. The company had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,845,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 209,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Earnings History and Estimates for Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting Rego Payment Architectures and Shotspotter
Contrasting Rego Payment Architectures and Shotspotter
Reviewing Analog Devices & Adesto Technologies
Reviewing Analog Devices & Adesto Technologies
Head to Head Review: Ooma vs. Carbonite
Head to Head Review: Ooma vs. Carbonite
Pivotal Acquisition and Sabre Critical Comparison
Pivotal Acquisition and Sabre Critical Comparison
NBT Bancorp versus National Bank Head-To-Head Analysis
NBT Bancorp versus National Bank Head-To-Head Analysis
Head-To-Head Review: Eyegate Pharmaceuticals & Wellness Center USA
Head-To-Head Review: Eyegate Pharmaceuticals & Wellness Center USA


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report