Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Phunware in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Phunware had a negative net margin of 80.97% and a negative return on equity of 266.76%. The company had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,845,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 209,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

