Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for SITE Centers Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SITC. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

SITE Centers stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,197. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Lukes acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 71,576 shares of company stock valued at $347,504.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

