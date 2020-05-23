Raymond James Weighs in on Capreit’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Capreit in a report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Capreit alerts:

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Capreit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$2.47. The firm had revenue of C$206.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.