Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Decreased by Wedbush

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navient in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 851,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 443,020 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Navient by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Navient by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,840,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after buying an additional 313,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Navient by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 465,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 106,419 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

