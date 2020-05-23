Barrington Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVGI. TheStreet downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $61.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.36.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 81,003 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 395,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 239,439 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

