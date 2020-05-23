Regency Centers Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

REG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

Shares of REG stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $642,213,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,657,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,940 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 167.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,485,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 709.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,554,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,622,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,537,000 after acquiring an additional 797,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

