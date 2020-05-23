Kimco Realty Corp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Kimco Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,537,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 581,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,284,000 after acquiring an additional 383,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 93,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

