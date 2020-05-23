Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Cut by Analyst

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) – Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Atento in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Atento’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Atento from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.18.

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. Atento has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.47 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atento stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

