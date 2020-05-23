LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LGI Homes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGIH. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of LGIH opened at $79.67 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in LGI Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LGI Homes by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

