Red Rock Resorts Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.02). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.61) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.