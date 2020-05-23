Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Equity Residential’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

EQR stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,932,241,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,443,000 after buying an additional 2,503,422 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $137,048,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 52.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,962,000 after buying an additional 2,101,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 63.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,137,000 after buying an additional 1,327,272 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

