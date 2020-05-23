B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IntriCon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IntriCon from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

IIN opened at $13.20 on Friday. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $114.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 1.02.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). IntriCon had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

