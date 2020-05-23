Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Energy Recovery in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERII. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $431.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 24.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 23,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $164,006.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,072,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,131.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,561,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,190. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.