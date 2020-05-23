Sea Ltd Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SEA in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson anticipates that the Internet company based in Singapore will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEA’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.79) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CLSA raised SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

SE stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.19. SEA has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $79.19.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $913.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

