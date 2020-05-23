Sea Ltd Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share (NYSE:SE)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SEA in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson anticipates that the Internet company based in Singapore will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEA’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.79) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CLSA raised SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

SE stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.19. SEA has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $79.19.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $913.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Earnings History and Estimates for SEA (NYSE:SE)

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting Rego Payment Architectures and Shotspotter
Contrasting Rego Payment Architectures and Shotspotter
Reviewing Analog Devices & Adesto Technologies
Reviewing Analog Devices & Adesto Technologies
Head to Head Review: Ooma vs. Carbonite
Head to Head Review: Ooma vs. Carbonite
Pivotal Acquisition and Sabre Critical Comparison
Pivotal Acquisition and Sabre Critical Comparison
NBT Bancorp versus National Bank Head-To-Head Analysis
NBT Bancorp versus National Bank Head-To-Head Analysis
Head-To-Head Review: Eyegate Pharmaceuticals & Wellness Center USA
Head-To-Head Review: Eyegate Pharmaceuticals & Wellness Center USA


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report