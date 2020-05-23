Peter Pritchard Buys 49,114 Shares of Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) Stock

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) insider Peter Pritchard acquired 49,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £100,192.56 ($131,797.63).

LON:PETS opened at GBX 222.20 ($2.92) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96. Pets at Home Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 145.30 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 317.08 ($4.17). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 248.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 257.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 22.44.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PETS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital raised Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 275 ($3.62).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.