John Stier Purchases 10,000 Shares of Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) Stock

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) insider John Stier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($18,416.21).

Shares of Equiniti Group stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.88) on Friday. Equiniti Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.40 ($1.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 190.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96. The firm has a market cap of $521.29 million and a PE ratio of 17.02.

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 18.10 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Equities research analysts anticipate that Equiniti Group PLC will post 1712.0001764 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.54 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Equiniti Group’s previous dividend of $1.95. Equiniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

EQN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective (down previously from GBX 265 ($3.49)) on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equiniti Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equiniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225 ($2.96).

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Peter Pritchard Buys 49,114 Shares of Pets at Home Group PLC Stock
Peter Pritchard Buys 49,114 Shares of Pets at Home Group PLC Stock
John Stier Purchases 10,000 Shares of Equiniti Group PLC Stock
John Stier Purchases 10,000 Shares of Equiniti Group PLC Stock
ASOS plc Insider Luke Jensen Purchases 1,800 Shares
ASOS plc Insider Luke Jensen Purchases 1,800 Shares
Anna Manz Acquires 18 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC Stock
Anna Manz Acquires 18 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC Stock
Anglo Pacific Group plc Insider Julian Treger Sells 700,000 Shares
Anglo Pacific Group plc Insider Julian Treger Sells 700,000 Shares
Universe Group plc Insider Ivan Brooks Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock
Universe Group plc Insider Ivan Brooks Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report