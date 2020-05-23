John Stier Purchases 10,000 Shares of Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) Stock

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) insider John Stier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($18,416.21).

Shares of Equiniti Group stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.88) on Friday. Equiniti Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.40 ($1.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 190.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96. The firm has a market cap of $521.29 million and a PE ratio of 17.02.

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 18.10 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Equities research analysts anticipate that Equiniti Group PLC will post 1712.0001764 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.54 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Equiniti Group’s previous dividend of $1.95. Equiniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

EQN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective (down previously from GBX 265 ($3.49)) on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equiniti Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equiniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225 ($2.96).

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

