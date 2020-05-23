ASOS plc (LON:ASC) Insider Luke Jensen Purchases 1,800 Shares

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,800 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($36.48) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($65,659.04).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,820 ($37.10) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,252.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,762.40. ASOS plc has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,773 ($49.63). The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). On average, research analysts forecast that ASOS plc will post 8097.000577 earnings per share for the current year.

ASC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASOS to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,106.88 ($40.87).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

