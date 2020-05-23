ASOS plc (LON:ASC) Insider Luke Jensen Purchases 1,800 Shares

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,800 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($36.48) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($65,659.04).
LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,820 ($37.10) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,252.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,762.40. ASOS plc has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,773 ($49.63). The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82.
ASOS (LON:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). On average, research analysts forecast that ASOS plc will post 8097.000577 earnings per share for the current year.
About ASOS
ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.
Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.