Anna Manz Acquires 18 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Anna Manz purchased 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,024 ($26.62) per share, for a total transaction of £364.32 ($479.24).

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,029 ($26.69) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,919.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,530.98. Johnson Matthey PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,410 ($44.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JMAT shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Matthey to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target (down from GBX 2,700 ($35.52)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,855.56 ($37.56).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

