Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Julian Treger Sells 700,000 Shares

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger sold 700,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total value of £1,127,000 ($1,482,504.60).

LON APF opened at GBX 158.60 ($2.09) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 146.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.04. The stock has a market cap of $275.83 million and a P/E ratio of 9.91. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 98.80 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 226 ($2.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on APF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 225 ($2.96).

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

