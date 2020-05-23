Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) Insider Ivan Brooks Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) insider Ivan Brooks acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £7,500 ($9,865.82).

LON:UNG opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.08) on Friday. Universe Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17.

Get Universe Group alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Universe Group in a research note on Thursday.

Universe Group plc designs, develops, and supports point-of-sale, payment, and loyalty solutions and systems for the petrol forecourt and convenience store markets in the United Kingdom and Belgium. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Universe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.