Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) Insider Ivan Brooks Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) insider Ivan Brooks acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £7,500 ($9,865.82).

LON:UNG opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.08) on Friday. Universe Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Universe Group in a research note on Thursday.

Universe Group Company Profile

Universe Group plc designs, develops, and supports point-of-sale, payment, and loyalty solutions and systems for the petrol forecourt and convenience store markets in the United Kingdom and Belgium. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Universe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Peter Pritchard Buys 49,114 Shares of Pets at Home Group PLC Stock
Peter Pritchard Buys 49,114 Shares of Pets at Home Group PLC Stock
John Stier Purchases 10,000 Shares of Equiniti Group PLC Stock
John Stier Purchases 10,000 Shares of Equiniti Group PLC Stock
ASOS plc Insider Luke Jensen Purchases 1,800 Shares
ASOS plc Insider Luke Jensen Purchases 1,800 Shares
Anna Manz Acquires 18 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC Stock
Anna Manz Acquires 18 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC Stock
Anglo Pacific Group plc Insider Julian Treger Sells 700,000 Shares
Anglo Pacific Group plc Insider Julian Treger Sells 700,000 Shares
Universe Group plc Insider Ivan Brooks Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock
Universe Group plc Insider Ivan Brooks Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report