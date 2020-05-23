Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) Insider Leslie Ferrar Acquires 1,867 Shares of Stock

Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) insider Leslie Ferrar bought 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £4,200.75 ($5,525.85).

Shares of LON:SIR opened at GBX 240 ($3.16) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.84 million and a P/E ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 286.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 386.71. Secure Income REIT PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.97 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 476 ($6.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

