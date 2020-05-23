Dignity Plc (LON:DTY) Insider Clive Whiley Buys 12,000 Shares

Dignity Plc (LON:DTY) insider Clive Whiley acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £27,960 ($36,779.79).

DTY opened at GBX 232 ($3.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 million and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 246.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 466.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dignity Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 210.50 ($2.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 692 ($9.10).

Dignity (LON:DTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 60.60 ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 60.90 ($0.80) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dignity Plc will post 7029.999877 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Dignity from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

About Dignity

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

