ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($30,912.92).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £7,200 ($9,471.19).

On Wednesday, May 13th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 40,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,256.51).

On Friday, April 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 38,732 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £16,654.76 ($21,908.39).

On Wednesday, April 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 5,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £2,150 ($2,828.20).

ULS Technology stock opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. ULS Technology PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 34 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 82 ($1.08).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

