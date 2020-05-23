AJ Bell PLC (LON:AJB) Insider Michael Thomas Summersgill Sells 5,000 Shares

AJ Bell PLC (LON:AJB) insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of £448.64 ($590.16), for a total value of £2,243,200 ($2,950,802.42).

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 378.50 ($4.98) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 358.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 376.64. AJ Bell PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 229 ($3.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 464 ($6.10). The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 4.38 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

AJB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AJ Bell to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

