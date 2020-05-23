Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi Buys 319 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,551 ($20.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,947.69 ($6,508.41).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,569.60 ($20.65) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,416.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,783.86. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Anglo American to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price (down from GBX 13 ($0.17)) on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,824.67 ($24.00).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

