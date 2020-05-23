HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd (LON:HVPE) Insider Edmond Warner Buys 5,000 Shares

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd (LON:HVPE) insider Edmond Warner acquired 5,000 shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,327 ($17.46) per share, with a total value of £66,350 ($87,279.66).

Shares of LON HVPE opened at GBX 1,320 ($17.36) on Friday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd has a one year low of GBX 18.42 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 2,106 ($27.70). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,337.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,601.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.93.

