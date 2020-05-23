Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) Insider Patrick Maxwell Buys 11,048 Shares

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) insider Patrick Maxwell purchased 11,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.50) per share, with a total value of £79,766.56 ($104,928.39).

Shares of LON:SMT opened at GBX 730 ($9.60) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 640.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 580.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.71. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 4.98 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 692 ($9.10).

Get Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a GBX 1.86 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.88%.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.