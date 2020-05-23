Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Insider Steven McTiernan Buys 11,627 Shares

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) insider Steven McTiernan purchased 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £24,881.78 ($32,730.57).

Shares of Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.83) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The company has a market cap of $229.70 million and a PE ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.69. Kenmare Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 138 ($1.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 292 ($3.84).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Kenmare Resources from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

